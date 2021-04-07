Secretary Pate Urges Area Voters to Quickly Respond to No Activity Notices

Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages area residents who receive a “No Activity” mailing from his office to respond quickly. Registered voters who did not participate in the 2020 general election will soon receive the mailing to confirm their residential address. Those who do not respond will continue to be listed as inactive voters until they participate in an election or update their voter registration.

Every March, the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office conducts voter list maintenance as required by federal and state law.

Iowans that receive the mailing should check the appropriate box, sign their name, and return the postcard in the mail. Postage is not required. If the voter no longer lives at the address, the current resident may discard the mailing.

To check your voter registration status, visit sos.iowa.gov/amiregistered.

Voters made inactive through the list maintenance process can return to active status by requesting an absentee ballot, voting in an election, registering again, or updating their voter registration.