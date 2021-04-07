Klemme Resident Joins Iowa Soybean Association Communications Squad

Twenty-one Iowa soybean farmers have been selected to participate in the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) Communications Squad.

They volunteer to communicate the importance of modern soybean production and agriculture to media, consumers, civic groups and classrooms and help represent ISA at special events. Communications Squad participants meet five times throughout the year for comprehensive training sessions, industry updates and personal outreach projects.

Farmer participants are:

Aimee Bissell, Bedford

Klint Bissell, Bedford

Ethan Crow, Marshalltown

Marty Danzer, Carroll

Jeff Frank, Auburn

James Hepp, Rockwell City

Paige Hepp, Rockwell City

Morey Hill, Madrid

Jeff Jorgenson, Sidney

Rick Juchems, Plainfield

Kevin McGrain, Hornick

Randy Miller, Lacona

Pat Murken, Story City

Laura Myrtue, Smithland

Kristin Oberbroeckling, Garnavillo

Brent Renner, Klemme

Lori Ryner, Winterset

Pat Swanson, Ottumwa

Tarin Tiefenthaler, Carroll

Tom Vincent, Perry

Chuck White, Spencer

“Farmer communication is the most powerful way I can think of to connect with consumers about what farmers do,” says Murken, a second-year program participant. “The Communications Squad has helped me go beyond my comfort zone and become more familiar with social media and other technologies we can use to reach non-ag audiences.” Each participant chooses one of three areas of additional focus and training: social media, writing and spokesperson (media) opportunities. The group kicked off the program year in February and met for task force training days in March where they created communications projects to work on throughout the year. Additional training sessions will be held in June, July and August.

Throughout the year, Participants network with communications professionals and reporters and receive top-line industry updates from ISA staff . Outreach projects created by participants range from launching Instagram accounts and YouTube channels to authoring children’s books and hosting farm tours.

“Communication is a very positive thing for me and my farm,” added Murken, who started a YouTube channel after training sessions in March. “I enjoy hearing feedback from people in my community and sharing my farming story with younger audiences. It’s important for farmers to get in front of people and do these kinds of things.”

The Communications Squad also engages with staff and leadership of Landus Cooperative, Key Cooperative and Corteva.