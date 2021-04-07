Jon Eugene West, 49 of Forest City, passed away from injuries of a UTV accident, Monday, April 5, 2021 in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, April 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Masks will be encouraged but not mandatory.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685