Group Attempting to Revamp Irish Hospital Building

The former Winnebago County Jail which is across the street from the Winnebago County Courthouse, now sits empty waiting to be either demolished or revamped. A group wanting to accomplish the latter is working hard to secure funding to turn it into an apartment complex.

Members of the group including Beth Bilyeu and Kristen Fish-Pederson spoke before the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning. Fish-Pederson explained that additional funding is being sought to realize the conversion over to apartments.

Bilyeu has been working very hard with the state of Iowa to secure extra funding to move the project forward. Fish-Pederson thought the group could find another funding source.

The concept was to turn the building into 10 apartments. However, not all of the facility may be useable according to Fish-Pederson.

Bilyeu noted the the apartments would be one bedroom layouts and agreed that the annex may not be salvageable.

The group is looking at various grants and submitted applications to obtain what is possible from the state to help fund the effort. The group is trying to answer a need in Winnebago County for additional housing opportunities in renovating the old county jail.