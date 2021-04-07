Forest City Blood Drive Scheduled

As spring begins and the need for blood rises, LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book and appointment to give blood at the Forest City Community Blood Drive. Claire Deroin of the LifeServe Blood Center explained that the center would like to continue having enough blood to handle any emergencies.

According to Deroin, blood supplies needed to be maintained for a number of reasons.

LifeServe is continuing to try and ramp up the donation cycle where more blood stocks can be raised. One such event is April 15th at the First Baptist Church in Forest City. The blood drive there will take place from 1:30 pm to 6 pm at 18508 Highway 9. Appointments can be made by calling (800) 287-4903 or going to lifeservebloodcenter.org.