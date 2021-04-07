Elton Probation Revoked

Adrian Elton of Forest City had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2020. Elton was sentenced to serve 150 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs.

Elton also had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 11, 2020. Elton was sentenced to serve 150 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs.

Elton pled guilty to “Interference with Official Acts,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 20, 2020. Elton was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs. The jail sentence imposed in all of Elton’s counts were ordered to run concurrently.