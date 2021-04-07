Did the Butler Do It? Forest City High School Has a “Clue”

There are some great murder mysteries which inevitably come down to the usual suspects. One of them is almost always the butler. In the case of the stage show “Clue”, the possibility is also there. Only in this case, Wadsworth the butler leads a great cast in a race against time to find the killer as the body count continues to mount.

Dan Hovinga plays Wadsworth in the Forest City High School production of the show. He loves the role because he plays a key role with the guests.

The show is a comedic who dunnit which people accusing each other of murder or conspiracy. One character among the group who keeps his cool is Wadworth according to Hovinga.

The cast realizes the difficulty of the show and Hovinga is no different.

The shows will be on Friday and Saturday at 7pm in the Boman Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available by calling the Boman FIne Arts Center and are $5.