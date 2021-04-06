Waldorf University to Hold In-House Vaccinations for COVID-19

Waldorf University is working directly with the Winnebago County Public Health Department in making sure that both the students and faculty are vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the University Marketing Department, approximately 100 doses will be administered to both faculty and staff.

The project is part of a vaccination program much like that of Hancock and Wright Counties where manufacturing industries were allotted a number of vaccinations. Meat processing plants throughout the state were given priority to due their importance in the manufacturing and providing of food to the public.

The university will receive 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines this week which will be administered by the Winnebago County Public Health Department.