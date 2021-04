On Monday night, two Forest Citians were in a field west of Forest City on an ATV when the vehicle went off of a terrace and rolled. John West who was 49 years old was killed in the crash and Terrance West who is 29, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mason City via Mercy Air.

According to the report, the crash took place around 10pm near 160th Avenue and 340th Street. West’s current condition was not given.