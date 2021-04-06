Obituaries

LeRoy M. Dirksen

Ann Finer
April 6, 2021

LeRoy M. Dirksen, 74, of Greer, SC, formerly of Woden, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, Forest City, with Pastor Douglas Farrell officiating.  Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery in rural Woden.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

