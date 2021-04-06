Jessica Anderson, age 44 of Albert Lea, passed away on March 11, 2021 at her home in Albert Lea.

Memorial Service for Jessica Anderson will be held at 6PM on Monday (4/12) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Baldwin will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed via the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home website. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Jessica Ann Anderson was born on December 22, 1976, at Albert Lea, MN, the daughter of Kevin Anderson and Julie (Weinkauf) Farris. She was baptized and confirmed at Scarville Evangelical Synod Lutheran Church. She attended Lake Mills Community School.

Jessica enjoyed working at Fleet Guard in Lake Mills, she worked there for several years up until the plant closed after that she attended Riverland College and most recently was living and working in Albert Lea, MN. While she was in high school, she participated in band and softball. When she was a child she enjoyed being a Brownie in Girl Scouts. She was always excited as a child about the care bears and cabbage patch dolls and crocheted dolls, which her Grandmothers and family friends made for her. She enjoyed going to Clear Lake to go Roller skating with her friends.

She loved getting together with family for barbeques and campfires. She had a heart of gold in many ways; she was always a giving person and loved to help others. She was a good listener when others needed someone to lean on. She will always be remembered for her fighting spirit, cheery smile and most of all she loved her family.

She is survived by her son DeAndre Anderson, of Lake Mills, IA, her mother and step dad Julie and Tim Farris, of Scarville, IA and Her father and step mother Kevin and Kenniesha Anderson, of Mason City, IA. She is also survived by her Brother Robert Anderson, step brothers Kyle William Anderson and Josh Farris and his special friend Samantha Schultz and their daughter (Jessica’s niece) Hannah; Aunt and Uncle Mr. and Mrs. David Walls, Uncle Charles Anderson, Aunt and Uncle Sharon and Vern Sylvara, Uncle Mike Weinkauf and Aunt Diane Weinkauf, and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Grandmother Barbara (Gran) and Step Grandfather Phillip Dalhby, Grandfather Mark Weinkauf, Grandfather Adrian Anderson, Grandmother Shirley Walls and step Grandfather Gene Walls.