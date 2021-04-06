Hanson Dominates, Leads Lake Mills in First Golf Meet Win of the Year

The Lake Mills girls golf team opened the season with a victory in their first meet of the season. They were led by senior Makenna Hanson, who shot a 49 as the medalist at the par-36 Ridge Stone Golf Course in Sheffield. Hanson saw time as a sophomore two years ago but lost her junior season last year to the pandemic. In just her first meet of the season, Hanson nearly matched her 9-hole low – 48 – from two years ago. The Bulldogs swept the medal stand as junior Jadyn Hengesteg finished as the runner-up medalist shooting a 55, one shot ahead of teammate Lindsey Hershey.

Full team results and Bulldog individual scores are below.

Medalist – Makenna Hanson, Lake Mills 49

Runner-up Medalist – Jadyn Hengesteg, Lake Mills 55

Team Scores

Lake Mills 228

Central Springs 240

West Fork 245

—————————————————————————————————————————–

Other scores

Lindsey Hershey 56

Kenna Vanek 68

Madison Levine 75

Chaelin Barbour 82