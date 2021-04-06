Hanson Dominates, Leads Lake Mills in First Golf Meet Win of the Year
Hanson and Jadyn Hengesteg were the medalists
The Lake Mills girls golf team opened the season with a victory in their first meet of the season. They were led by senior Makenna Hanson, who shot a 49 as the medalist at the par-36 Ridge Stone Golf Course in Sheffield. Hanson saw time as a sophomore two years ago but lost her junior season last year to the pandemic. In just her first meet of the season, Hanson nearly matched her 9-hole low – 48 – from two years ago. The Bulldogs swept the medal stand as junior Jadyn Hengesteg finished as the runner-up medalist shooting a 55, one shot ahead of teammate Lindsey Hershey.
Full team results and Bulldog individual scores are below.
Medalist – Makenna Hanson, Lake Mills 49
Runner-up Medalist – Jadyn Hengesteg, Lake Mills 55
Team Scores
Lake Mills 228
Central Springs 240
West Fork 245
—————————————————————————————————————————–
Other scores
Lindsey Hershey 56
Kenna Vanek 68
Madison Levine 75
Chaelin Barbour 82