Hancock County Discusses Railroad Obstructions

On Monday at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting, landowner Tim Tusha expressed his concern regarding Canadian Pacific railroad property impeding water in his drainage district. During the public forum, Tusha described pictures he took of the trestle and drainage ditches that were recently cleaned out but are now being blocked due to railroad obstructions.

According to Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons, the railroad bridge was replaced a few years ago, but Canadian Pacific just cut the pilings off slightly instead of removing them.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors intend to make contact with the railroad to see what agreement they can come to.