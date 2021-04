The GHV girls and boys opened their 2021 soccer season last night at home. The games were broadcasted live on KIOW.com, and a replay can be seen here. Select GHV soccer games will be available; check the schedule on the KIOW homepage.

Results from 4/5/2021

Girls

GHV 6 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2

Boys

Hampton-Dumont -CAL 3 GHV 1