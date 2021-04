Dennis A. Countryman, 58, formerly of Titonka, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 of heart failure, after battling heart issues for many years.

A Celebration of Life short service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka with a visitation 2 hours prior

A gathering of family and friends will be afterwards to reminisce all the good times.