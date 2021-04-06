Gonzalez Arrested on Murder Charges

At 4pm on Monday, the Algona Police Department took Benjamin Gonzalez into custody on a Mason City Police Department arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree, a class A Felony. the warrant charges Gonzalez with murder in the death of Michael Creviston of Mason City on March 31st.

Court Documents state that Gonzalez shot Creviston with premeditation which is why Gonzalez has been charged with first degree murder.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Algona Police department, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office, the Clear Lake Police Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Gonzalez is currently being held on $1 million cash bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail pending further court proceedings. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.