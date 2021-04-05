Winnebago County to Review Drainage and Matrix Matters

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to first look at Drainage District 11. There are several small parcels in the district which need to be annexed into the district which the board must approve. They will be receiving a report from the engineer assigned to the project. Along with the report, he will be offering both a pre and post classification report to allow for proper levying of the drainage coming from the unannexed parcels.

The board must also approve a project being done by John Offedahl. He will be removing old tile and replacing it with new tile in drainage District 6 Lateral 1. Before the board can approve the project, landowners in the district must be notified through a public hearing where they can also voice their opinion about the project. The board will set the date for the hearing at the meeting.

B & B Farm Drainage has been working on cleaning and repairing Drainage District 18 Lateral 11. The board will receive a third pay estimate for $113,293 for the work that has been completed. Supervisors must approve the payment before it is issued to the company.

At 10 am, the Cyclone 1 Master Matrix must be reviewed and approved. This new confinement area is being proposed to add on to the existing site. The board will hold a public hearing for residents surrounding the site to allow for opinions and comments. The board will then put the project to a vote to proceed or reconsider the matrix.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City at 9 am.