Marjorie F. Kinseth, 83 of Belmond, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie Kinseth will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside

services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation for Marjorie Kinseth will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue

one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday morning.

