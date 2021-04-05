Obituaries

Josephine Barker

Josephine Barker, 98, of Britt, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Josephine Barker will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Very Reverend James Secora officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the church.

