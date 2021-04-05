Forest City High School to Offer “Clue”

We have all heard of the intriguing board game known as Clue. It became wildly popular with several fiendish characters, a maze of a house with rooms full of sinister weapons, and more possible scenarios for murder than one could imagine.

Soon, the classic board game morphed into a hit movie with multiple endings starring Lesley Ann Warren, Madeline Kahn, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, and Martin Mull. It became a cult favorite and then turned an even more intriguing stage production.

The show has now made its way to Forest City as the high school will stage it beginning Friday. The exceptionally talented cast includes Devin Alamsya who will play Colonel Mustard. He takes his role in a fun direction.

The difficulty with Colonel Mustard is that he is the know nothing wannabe military man who is that lovable old fool. So much of what he says is comedic in nature. So carrying the role means having to have a different mindset than one may be used to. Alamysa realizes that it means using the lines as effectively as possible.

For some actors, this requires a little work. For Alamysa though, he uses himself in the role to carry it through.

The show is Friday and Saturday beginning at 7pm in Forest City. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Boman Fine Arts Center.