Donald E. Greiman, 94, of Garner passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner

with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home

Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160- E. 4 th St., Garner

and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

