Iowa Treasurer Fitzgerald Raises Awareness of Money Smart Week

April is Financial Literacy Month and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is celebrating all month long with an emphasis on Money Smart Week. “I am committed to providing Iowans with unbiased and reliable resources to increase their financial empowerment, which is why I am spreading the word about Money Smart Week,” said Fitzgerald. “This free, virtual event hosts daily webinars with various themes including fraud detection, the basics of student loans and how to manage personal finances during COVID-19.”

Money Smart Week, scheduled for April 10-17, is a national program dedicated to empowering consumers with the knowledge and skills they need to make better-informed personal financial decisions. “Many Iowans are dealing with the financial burden of COVID-19, making this year’s event crucial to the financial well-being of families and individuals around the state,” said Fitzgerald. “Visit MoneySmartWeek.org to register for these seminars and continue your financial education journey. In addition, I’ll be sharing resources on social media all month long to ensure Iowans have access to the tools they need.”

For additional information on financial education and empowerment resources provided by the Treasurer, visit IowaTreasurer.gov and click on the “For Citizens” tab. Keep up with the Financial Literacy Month celebrations by following @IowaTreasurer on Facebook and Twitter.