Hancock County Board to Review Drainage

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am with an opportunity for residents and employees of the county to express opinions or present concerns to the board. The concerns cannot be acted on during the meeting, but can be placed on future agendas for discussion.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis with present his report on the county’s secondary roads. This will probably include any repairs, resurfacing, and grading of the roads along with any future projects that may be needed in the immediate or long range future.

Drainage will be discussed around 9:30 am. Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will present the board with a second change order totaling $1,300. The change is a request to add an eight inch intake filled with flowable mortar. Rognes Bros. Excavating have also submitted a second pay estimate worth $16,415. The board must approve payment of the estimate before it can be paid.

Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes will submit a payroll change and then give the board a quarterly report on the work that has been done by his office along with any financial details.

Those who wish to view the meeting can go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/872916997 or they can call in at (872) 240-3311 and use the Access Code: 872-916-997