North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa’s Nature Debuts

Iowa State University Extension and the Iowa Association of Naturalists announced the release of a new 10-part article series called Iowa’s Nature that explores the ecological and biological diversity of our state.

Over 35 different authors from across Iowa and from many different professional backgrounds contributed to this project. Each of the 10 publications are now available for free download at this website (https://naturalresources. extension.iastate.edu/Iowas- Nature).

In addition, each of the over 65 maps and original art pieces developed for the publication are available for free download and educational use at this companion website (https://naturalresources. extension.iastate.edu/Iowas- Nature/educational-graphics). Examples of a few of those graphics are included in this post.

The booklet topics include:

Landforms and Geology

Soils

Prairies

Forests

Aquatic Environments

Vertebrates

Invertebrates

Plants

State Symbols

Influential Voices

The booklet is especially helpful for educators in the area who want to enhance current curriculum with material specific to Iowa.