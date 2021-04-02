Blastball Coming to the Forest City YMCA

Area kids who want something that is a little quicker than T-Ball and still want to remain active during the game have a fun activity coming to the Forest City YMCA. Director of Activities Tony Reynolds is rolling out Blastball.

The program is designed to engage and teach young children about the game and get them to learn a little about team sports and activities.

Those who are interested in getting their child involved should contact the Forest City YMCA at (641) 585-5220.