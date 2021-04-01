AgricultureAudioMediaNews

Worth County Fair Preparations Continue for 4-H Members

AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: March 31, 2021

Worth County Fair officials have already begun the preliminary work towards staging the fair this summer. Worth County 4H students are already starting to do the spring weigh-in work according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

The preparation for the fair will also include some educational events on other farm animal species.

The fair is one of the earliest in the area with a usual opening in June.

 

 

