Winnebago County Swears in New Deputies

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has six new deputy officers. A formal swearing in was done this week and the officers will now take their rotational place in work duties in the county. Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly wanted to bring back an old tradition started with a previous sheriff.

The new deputies are Deputy T. J Spooner and Deputy Josh Douglas. They joined Chief Deputy Mike Droessler, Deputy Brett Wilson, Deputy Brian Plath, Deputy Codi Thompson, Deputy Brandon Bengtson, and Civil Secretary Sandy Larson in the swearing in ceremony.

According to Hepperly, the hiring process has been building up to this point for the last six months.

Winnebago County will now have a full staff and will be doing multiple patrols through contracted small towns throughout Winnebago County.