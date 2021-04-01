West Hancock School Renovations Continue

The West Hancock Community School District is continuing the renovations to the school buildings to create a more modern and educational experience to the facilities. West Hancock Community School District Superintendent Wayne Kronemann is happy with the progress so far.

Students, faculty and even visitors have noticed and complimented the changes, which according to Kronemann are not done yet.

For Kronemann and the West Hancock Community School District School Board, the time had come to make changes to the nearly 70 year old high school facility.

Much of the renovation is expected to wrap up before the 2021-22 school sessions begin.