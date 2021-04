Waldorf’s Ruckman Wins Tiger Invite

The first individual golf title of the spring season for Waldorf belongs to Cole Ruckman, a senior from Amboy, Ill.

Ruckman has come close already this season, he finished runner-up twice already this season, but Tuesday finally finished on top. Ruckman shot a 1-over 73 in Fort Madison at the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Invitation to win by one stroke over William Shcimbke of Loras College.┬áCole played as an individual, so his score didn’t help Waldorf as a team. The Tiger Invite was held at the par-72, 6,600-yard Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course.

This week’s North Star Athletic Association Men’s Golfer of the Week, Benjamin Boerjan, on the other hand, did help the Warriors as a team. Boerjan finished fourth, shooting a 4-over 76 helping the Warriors finish fourth as a team. They shot a 33-over 321, nine shots back of the co-champions Loras and Knox.

Mitch Anderson and Tyler Clouse added top-20 finishes for Waldorf as they each shot 8-over and tied for 18th. Aaron Flemming and Jared Pheffer rounded out the scoring for the Warriors. Fleming shot a 13-over 85, and Pheffer tied for 36th with a 14-over 86.

Waldorf wraps up a busy return to action with its fourth event in nine days as the men’s golf team plays at the Wartburg Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.