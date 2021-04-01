Waldorf’s Ruckman Wins Tiger Invite

The first individual golf title of the spring season for Waldorf belongs to Cole Ruckman, a senior from Amboy, Ill.

Ruckman has come close already this season, he finished runner-up twice already this season, but Tuesday finally finished on top. Ruckman shot a 1-over 73 in Fort Madison at the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Invitation to win by one stroke over William Shcimbke of Loras College. Cole played as an individual, so his score didn’t help Waldorf as a team. The Tiger Invite was held at the par-72, 6,600-yard Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course.

This week’s North Star Athletic Association Men’s Golfer of the Week, Benjamin Boerjan, on the other hand, did help the Warriors as a team. Boerjan finished fourth, shooting a 4-over 76 helping the Warriors finish fourth as a team. They shot a 33-over 321, nine shots back of the co-champions Loras and Knox.

Mitch Anderson and Tyler Clouse added top-20 finishes for Waldorf as they each shot 8-over and tied for 18th. Aaron Flemming and Jared Pheffer rounded out the scoring for the Warriors. Fleming shot a 13-over 85, and Pheffer tied for 36th with a 14-over 86.

Waldorf wraps up a busy return to action with its fourth event in nine days as the men’s golf team plays at the Wartburg Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.