Grain Planting and Grain Pricing Reports Issued

Iowa farmers intend to plant 13.2 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2021 according to the USDA, National

Agricultural Statistics Service – Prospective Plantings report. This is down 400,000 acres from 2020.

Producers intend to plant 9.80 million acres of soybeans in Iowa this year. This is a 400,000 acre increase from

2020.

Iowa farmers intend to plant 150,000 acres of oats for all purposes. This is a 20,000 acre decrease from last year.

Farmers in Iowa expect to harvest 1.15 million acres of all dry hay for the 2021 crop year. This is 10,000 acre

decrease from last year.

The Prospective Plantings report provides the first official, survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ 2021 planting

intentions. NASS’s acreage estimates are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of

March from a sample of approximately 78,900 farm operators across the United States with more than 2,800 from

Iowa. Actual plantings will depend upon weather, economic conditions and the availability of production inputs

at the time producers make their final planting decisions.

Corn stored in all positions in Iowa on March 1, 2021, totaled 1.39 billion bushels, down 8% from March 1, 2020, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Grain Stocks report. Of the total stocks, 56% were stored onfarm. The December-February 2021 indicated disappearance totaled 484 million bushels, 23% below the 625 million bushels from the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions in Iowa on March 1, 2021, totaled 255 million bushels, 37% below the 403 million bushels on hand March 1, 2020. Of the total stocks, 37% were stored on-farm. Indicated disappearance for December-February 2021 is 151 million bushels, 37% above the 110 million bushels from the same quarter last year.

Oats stored on-farm in Iowa on March 1, 2021, totaled 1.1 million bushels, up 22% from March 1, 2020.

USDA Price Report

The average price received by farmers for corn during February in Iowa was $4.87 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was up 47 cents from the January price and $1.13 above February 2020.

The February 2021 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $12.70 per bushel, was up $1.40 from the January price and $4.14 above the February 2020 price. The February average oat price per bushel was $3.87. This was up 12 cents from the previous month and 69 cents above February 2020.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $126.00 per ton in February. This was up $12.00 from the January price and $10.00 above the February 2020 price. The February 2021 alfalfa hay price averaged $132.00, up $11.00 from the previous month and $13.00 above February 2020. The average price received for other hay during February was $108.00 per ton. This was up $7.00 from both the January price and the February 2020 price. The average price was $17.40 per cwt for milk, down 40 cents from the January price and $2.50 below one year ago.