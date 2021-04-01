Golf Preview – Forest City Girls

The Forest City golf teams are just about a week from their first meet of the season; they will open April 9th at Garner.

The Indians’ girls will be young under first-year head coach Matt Harriman. Harriman was set to coach his first season in red and white last year, but due to the pandemic, that didn’t happen. Harriman previously coached golf and basketball at North Iowa in Buffalo Center.

On the girls’ side, Harriman won’t lack athletes – experience is what will be missing.

With no season a year ago, the underclassmen lost the chance to gain experience. The last team that competed in 2018-2019 consisted of juniors and seniors, all of whom graduated. Harriman also noted that some of the girls are playing golf for the first time, which will come with growing pains.

The team got onto the golf course in Forest City for the first time this week, and Harriman noted the nice Iowa weather last week helped the course get ready. Having some extra time to prepare compared to some years is especially important with a young team.

A meet win or conference title might not come this season, but when these girls become upperclassmen, they will have an experience advantaged on younger teams in the area. Keeping up morale and confidence will be a priority for Harriman this season.

Forest City’s last conference title in girls’ golf came in 2007. It was the sixth straight and more than the school had in total before the streak. Forest City is scheduled to host its first meet of the season on Monday, April 19th.