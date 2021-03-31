North Star Athletic Association Names Waldorf’s Boerjan as Golfer of the Week

Yesterday, the North Star Athletic Association announced that Waldorf’s Ben Boerjan – a Saint Ansgar native – is this week’s male Golfer of the Week.

The Warrior senior earned the honors after a fourth-place finish at the Graceland Spring Invitational last Friday and Saturday. Boerjan shot back-to-back rounds of 3-over 75 at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, MO, to finish 6-over 150. Ben was four shots back of the first-place finisher and helped Waldorf finish third as a team.