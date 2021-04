Jensen Probation Modified

Jason Jensen Lake Mills, in Case No. FECR018318 and AGCR018347, had his probation modified on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, and “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor. Jensen’s probation was modified to include an additional condition of probation with placement at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.