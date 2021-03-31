Iowans For Adoption to Host Virtual Gingerbread Run (5K) or Move For Adoption

Iowans for Adoption, a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is announcing its first-ever virtual Gingerbread Run (5K) or Move For Adoption event for the entire month of April. The event will help raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and National Foster Care Month in May. Money raised will be used to pay for registration and shirts for youth living in out-of-home care (foster care, residential placements, etc.) and free adoption and foster care educational materials.

As a nonpartisan organization, Iowans for Adoption collaborates with many entities to help all children in Iowa have a safe, permanent, loving, nurturing and stable home that contributes to their positive health, development and well-being. In Iowa, hundreds of kids who are living in out-of-home care are legally eligible for adoption and more foster parents and respite caregivers are needed.

“Countless families across the world are impacted by various types of adoption,” said Dr. Diana Lang, volunteer executive director of Iowans for Adoption. “This virtual event allows people everywhere to celebrate adoption, raise awareness on foster care, prevent child abuse and enhance the lives of youth.”

Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, AMP- Achieving Maximum Potential, YSS, and Adoption Associates of Iowa have joined Iowans for Adoption to host the event. Registered participants can compete in the virtual 5K by submitting their time to the IFA registration page or Move For Adoption by performing any activity, any distance, any location, any time throughout April. The organization encourages those who participate to upload/share photos from either event.

Families and individuals can register online at https://runsignup.com/ifa. All paid participants receive a shirt, a medal and other promotional items, which will be mailed to them.

Those who wish to pay or donate by check should download the online registration and mail a check to:

Iowans for Adoption

c/o Michelle Vogel

2232 227th Pl

Ames, IA 50014

Iowans for Adoption is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of passionate volunteers who are dedicated to promoting adoption through education, research and collaboration. It serves as a networking and advocacy forum to promote adoption as a way to improve children’s and families’ overall well-being. They provide free materials and presentations to educate others about the option of adoption and to increase the positive portrayal of adoption via public service announcements, speaking engagements and free networking support groups. Learn more at www.iowansforadoption.org.