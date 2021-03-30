Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am and will consider roofing contracts for the Winnebago County Courthouse. The board has been investigating the possible re-roofing of the courthouse after leaks had been discovered and needed repair.

The budget process is done for the next fiscal year and the board will now open the discussion on the budget up to the public. A public hearing on the agenda item will take place at 9:15am. Those who cannot attend and are either Winnebago County residents or employees may call in at (641) 591-6903 and use participant code: 149935. If there are no major objections, the board may approve the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Another budget will be considered which is the Secondary Roads Budget. It is a part of the overall fiscal year budget for the county, but the department must submit their own budget to the Iowa Department of Transportation as well. The department will also produce a five year program forecasting work not only in the upcoming fiscal year, but also for four years into the future.

Utility work will also be reviewed. In Grant Township, specifically sections 33 and 34, Prairie Energy Cooperative wants to install overhead lines. Alliant Energy is looking to also install overhead lines, but they also want to do some underground service too.

Drainage will be discussed as Drainage District 11 saw some repairs and cleanout. The main tile also had some reconstructive work done and now the board must consider two pay estimates for the completed work. The first is for $53,925 and the second is for $168,890.

To conclude the weekly meeting, the board will go into a Federal Emergency Management Agency meeting which should begin at 10 am.