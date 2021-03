Donald ‘Dean’ Higgins Jr., 57, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services for Dean Higgins will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Clarion

Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.

