Spencer Sentenced on Possession Charges

Tabor Spencer of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 29, 2021. Spencer was granted a deferred judgment ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Spencer was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year. Spencer was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.