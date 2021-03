Alicia Neely of Clarks Grove, MN, pled guilty to “Driving While Revoked,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on June 9, 2020. Neely was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The one-half of the fine was suspended. Neely’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.