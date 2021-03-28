Worth County Board to Address Road Projects

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30 am and begin the meeting with a number of road projects. Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm will present three contracts which may need approval from the board.

The first is a paving project to be done on Highway 105. This may entail some work to be done on the road first before the paving can begin. The board will examine the contract and look into the price before signing.

The second is a bridge project on 390th Street. The board will again review the contract and the bid before committing to the project with the selected contractor before approving the work.

The third is a box culvert project on 350th Street which the county has done a bid letting on. The board must approve the contract before signing in order to move the project forward.

The board will be given a resolution to consider. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The month is set aside to raise awareness and get more involvement in the issue of child abuse. The board may join the other 99 counties in Iowa in recognizing the awareness month and signing the proclamation.

At 9 am, the board will hold a Public Hearing on the 2022 Fiscal Year budget for the county. this will be a chance for residents and employees of the county to express their opinions on the proposed budget. During this time, supervisors will also consider the proposed salary recommendations from the Worth County Compensation Committee. If there are no objections, the board may opt to approve the measure thus completing the budget process for the year.