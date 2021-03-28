Hancock County Board to Meet Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am. Various topics will be covered in this meeting including the possible changing or revising of COVID-19 policies on county properties. The board will review the Iowa Infectious Disease Action Plan dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and make any needed adjustments to the county policies.

The board will consider signing and proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month along with National Child Abuse Awareness Day. It is expected that the signing of the proclamations will be approved.

Secondary roads will also be discussed including any repairs and grading that has been done over the past week. Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will ask the board to consider a resolution to temporarily close a road. Purvis explained which road is being considered.

After dealing with personnel issues such as insurance, the board will discuss the replacement of the 20 year old carpet on the floors of the courthouse. Supervisor Sis Greiman stated that they are looking at replacing a majority of the carpet in the building including the offices.

The board will consider bids for the carpeting which will be tile square carpeting, allowing for easy replacement of damaged squares.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.