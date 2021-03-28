Blood Drive Coming to Britt

Britt will be holding a community blood drive on Wednesday, April 14th from 1pm to 6pm. It will take place in the Britt Municipal Building at 170 Main Avenue South.

Claire Deroin with the LifeServe Blood Center stated that there is no one need for a certain blood type.

One donation will save up to three lives according to Deroin and the process is very simple.

Appointments can be made by calling (800) 287-4903 or by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org. You can now fill out your donor history questionnaire the day of your donation from the comfort of wherever you are on your phone, tablet or computer.