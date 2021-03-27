Gov. Reynolds Announces Assistance Programs for Area COVID-19 Impacted Renters and Homeowners

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that area COVID-19 impacted renters and homeowners will be able to apply for assistance with rent and mortgage payments through two assistance programs beginning Monday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m.

“Even though Iowa is well on its way to recovery from the pandemic, too many Iowans continue to feel its impact through financial hardship,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today I am pleased to announce that we will be launching the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program and the Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program, that will provide critical assistance to COVID-19 impacted renters and homeowners.”

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program will provide eligible COVID-19 impacted renters with rent and/or utility assistance for a total of up to 12 months. The State of Iowa was awarded $195 million for the program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was passed by Congress late last year and is administered by the Department of Treasury.

General eligibility requirements require that applicants: Be current renters earning no more than 80% of their county’s area median income; One or more individuals in the household must have either qualified for unemployment benefits or have experienced a documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability which may include a past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice.

The Iowa Finance Authority will administer the program, which will initially be available for renters statewide, with the exception of Polk County and the City of Des Moines. These jurisdictions received direct federal allocations, totaling approximately $14 million, which is being administered locally. More information on the program that will serve Polk County and City of Des Moines residents is available at impactcap.org.

Full eligibility details for the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, including an eligibility precheck is available at iowahousingrecovery.com.

In addition, the Iowa Homeowner Eviction Prevention Program will be reopened to provide eligible COVID-19 impacted homeowners at imminent risk of eviction with mortgage assistance for up to four months, with a maximum assistance per household of $3,600. The short-term program will be available until funds are exhausted or a new federal program is launched. Program funding is provided through federal CARES Act funds. Program eligibility details are available at iowahousingrecovery.com.