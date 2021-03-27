Elaine J. (Severson) Lenz, 96, of Mason City, IA, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Elaine was born May 19, 1924, to Knute and Alma (Gunderson) Severson in Belmond Township, Wright County, IA, the youngest of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in rural Belmond, attended Rural School #9 and graduated from Belmond High School in 1940 at the age of 16.

In 1942 she married Merlin Peyton and they were blessed with three children, Judy, Carolyn and Rick. They lived in Chicago, Riceville and then settled in Mason City/Clear Lake area. She worked for Master’s Chiropractic Clinic for 14 years. Following a divorce she married Tom Lenz in 1976 at St. Olaf Church. After Tom’s death she moved back to Mason City.

She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved being with family attending as many activities and events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren as she could. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond and enjoyed spending time with her sister Kathryn and good friend Jane Quigley.

Cherishing her memory are her children, Judy (Elon) Dahley, Carolyn (Michael) Evans, and Rick (Sandra) Peyton, Grandchildren: Candi (Mike) Karsjens, Chris (Shelly) Cline, Cathi Solberg, Shane (Mary) Evans, Chandler (Toni) Evans, Brad Peyton, and Ariel (Jeremy) Kay; 19 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren, and extended family members that included more grandchildren and great grandchildren, step-children and grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, four sisters: Myrtle, Betty, Leila, Kathryn; and two brothers Sammy and Kenneth, and a Step-son, Rob Lenz. Expressions of sympathy card and memorials may be sent in care of Elaine’s family to her daughter: Judy Dahley, 1033 16th Street N.E., Mason City, IA 50401. Arrangements are with Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond, IA.

