Worth County Extension Working on a Fertile Bike Trail

COVID-19 has caused many individuals in the area to search for fun outdoor activities. In the case of some municipalities, established bike trails are be utilized to get out of the house and back into some form of recreational exercise.

The Worth County Extension Service is working on a project that would create a bike trail for people in the southeastern part of the county. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explained what the effort was about.

Those two cities do not have a connecting recreational trail that can be used by the public, but Johnson doesn’t see that as a problem.

Johnson believes that the trail can be completed, but there is some work to do before it is realized.

Johnson and the committee continue to try and lay the groundwork for the bike trail.