Two Legislative Forums are Planned for Today

The Iowa Legislature has been busy working on issues such as school funding, gun control, and other problems. Now legislators are heading out to talk with area residents about the issues that effect them. Today, Dennis Guth and Henry Stone will hold two Legislative Forums. The first will be in Lake Mills at the Mills Theater beginning at 9am. The public is invited to discuss the issues with the legislators.

The second forum will be held at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center beginning at 1 pm. The public is invited to participate in this forum as well. In both forums, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.