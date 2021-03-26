Forest City Boys’ Track Preview: Looking for Redemption

It’s a redemption year for the Forest City Boys’ Track and Field Team. Over the past two decades, Forest City has won nearly half of the conference titles. That includes three straight in 2016, 2017, and 2018, but that all came to an end in 2019 when the Lake Mills boys defeated Forest City to win their first outright title since the ’50s.

There was no track season in 2020, and teams around the state graduated two sets of seniors to make things complicated. Indians’ coach Brian Hovenga says this year has been different preparing for compared to most years.

One thing that has been going the way of athletes in Iowa is the weather. (knock on wood) Coach Hovenga says they have been taking advantage of the nice weather.

Fortunately for Hovenga, Forest City is a school that prides itself on kids participating in multiple sports. Some came from the grueling wrestling season, some from a postseason basketball run, and others recently finished their swimming season.

Forest City will be looking to get back on track at the conference meet in May but have to get through the regular season schedule healthy and firing on all cylinders. Hovenga has his athletes make personal goals. As far as the team goals go, winning the conference championship and advancing as many runners to Des Moines as possible is the main focus.

Teams around the state will be allowed 16 meets this season instead of the usual 12. How COVID-19 affects track meets will depend on the host school. And Hovenga also joked about hopefully hosting a home track meet this season. Over the past half-decade, Forest City has hosted very few boys track meets.

Forest City will open outdoors today in Clear Lake. It will be an exhibition meet with the Lions, Indians, Central Springs, and Saint Ansgar.