Vaccine Distribution Continues in Winnebago County

New COVID-19 cases continue to fall as vaccinations are on the increase both locally and around the state. Winnebago County has partnered with Miller Pharmacy, MercyOne Clinics, and the Forest City Hy-Vee Pharmacy Department to distribute the vaccinations in the county.

Julie Sorenson, Director of the Winnebago County Public Health Department, addressed the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors regarding the current state of COVID-19 vaccinations.

While the health department has been busy vaccinating those who are on a list, names are still being added and more are being scheduled.

Sorenson also stated that she expects things may pick up even more due to Governor Reynolds wanting to expand distribution shortly.

For now, those who are 65 and older or 64 or younger with a chronic condition, should contact the Winnebago County Department of Public Health to be placed on the vaccine wait list.