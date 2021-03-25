GHV Girls’ Soccer Preview

Once again, this year, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer program will have a new head coach. Jared Graham will lead the program throughout this unique season.

This year’s team will be young for coach Graham. The upperclassmen from the last two seasons are graduated. Luckily for Graham, some underclassmen saw action on the pitch in 2018-2019 – the last time they had a season. Jayden Frank started in 15 games and scored twice for the Cardinals. A freshman two years ago, Chole Frank also started in 12 games and will bring back experience.

GHV will be without their leading goal soccer from 2018-2019, Chole Johnson, who is no longer at the school. Graham will also have to replace both of his goalkeepers that played all 1,153 minutes in the net for GHV in 2018-2019.

Though some will have the experience where the Franks – along with much of the team – will lack is development after losing last season.

No doubt all teams in the state will be a bit rusty when the season starts up, and getting a leg up could be the luck of the draw. Practice for Iowa’s girls’ soccer teams started on Monday, and the weather could keep teams inside to start practice. Graham says it’s different indoors, but still, plenty can get done.

GHV is scheduled to open the season on April 5th at home against Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Just nine practice days between Monday and that first game. Graham said he wants to see the team get better from the first day until the season ends.

GHV’s home soccer games will be broadcast live at KIOW.com with AJ Taylor on the call.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for KIOW/KHAM. He can be reached by email at zarren@coloffmedia.com or by phone at 641-585-1073.

Do you have an idea for a story? Know of an athlete signing to play at the next level? Reach out; KIOW would love to hear from you.