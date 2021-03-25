Forest City’s Hagy to Play Football at NCAA D-II Bemidji State

After a dominant career in the trenches at Forest City, Kaden Hagy will continue to play football at NCAA Division II Bemidji State University.

Hagy’s stats didn’t usually flash in the box score being on the line, but he has been a massive help to Forest City, breaking their losing streak and helping the program move forward. He was selected twice as an All-District First Teamer and recorded 29 total tackles – 10.5 for a loss in the past season.

Talking to the coaches and getting a feel for the school was a massive plus for Hagy when he decided to pick BSU. Hagy will play defensive line for coach Waylon Roberson, a former two-year starter at Arkansas State University.

He also thinks Bemidji State is the best place for him academically. He will major in wildlife biology and criminal justice. The Beavers play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. They’re coached by Brent Bolte, who has been at BSU for 22 years, and the head coach since 2017.

Last season Forest City’s longest road game was their postseason game at Waukon – two hours and 17 minutes. Typically, Forest City is traveling between 30 and 60 minutes to their road games. A little different at the college level. Bemidji State didn’t play a schedule in 2020, but if they would’ve, their shortest trip – Duluth, Minnesota – is over two hours and 30 minutes from Bemidji. Hagy says the road trips will be different but isn’t worried.

Hagy is currently competing in his final high school track season while also preparing for the fall. Rockford standout Zach Ott joins him as Iowans, who signed to BSU in February.