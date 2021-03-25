Ernst Supports Paycheck Protection Program Extension

This week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Small Business Committee, supported a bipartisan extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), giving Iowa small businesses the opportunity to continue utilizing the program.

“The Paycheck Protection Program has been a critical lifeline for Iowa’s small businesses throughout this pandemic. As a senior member of the Senate Small Businesses Committee and champion of our local employers across the state, I believe it’s important we extend this program, allow more folks to get access to support, and continue to fix some of the ongoing issues within the PPP. This bipartisan bill will help us do that,” said Senator Ernst.

In addition, this week, Ernst pressed officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) on the implementation of federal COVID-19 relief programs at a Small Business Committee hearing.